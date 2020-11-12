RAVE to the lady who brought my co-worker and me coffee and treats while we were standing in the rain as ballot box attendants in Federal Way. Rave also to another person who wanted to buy us lunch.

RANT to the shoppers who wear a mask over their mouth (thank you) but pull it down below their nose (grr). Please, folks, wear your mask over both your nose and mouth. Wearing a mask properly helps your community members reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the King County Library System for making it easy for patrons to pick up reserved books. Rant to patrons who arrange for books to be ready for pickup, then don’t follow through. It makes more work for the library staff as they have to put the books back on the shelf, and then repackage them later. So unnecessary!