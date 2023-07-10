RAVE to the All-Star Game. So happy Seattle is hosting for 2023. We as a city need it! We as a city will come back. Go Seattle!

RANT to TV commercials with no closed captioning. Don’t you want us to understand what you are selling so we can buy it?

RAVE to our state’s operating engineers union, which sponsors annual daylong competitions where journeyman operators of excavators, forklifts, dozers and other heavy equipment show off their skills and wow an audience of young and old fans. A celebration of productive work — we need more like this.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to people who post unnecessarily negative and mean online reviews. Wouldn’t it be kinder and more constructive to contact the business directly? Rave to all the hardworking small businesses and to people who treat each other with consideration, kindness and respect.