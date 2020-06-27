RAVE to Steven of the Issaquah Fred Meyer pharmacy for finding my credit card and calling me at home to tell me he found it.

RANT to companies that don’t bother to change their website when they change their operating hours. Your customers have better things to do than waste their time.

RAVE and eternal gratitude to the most wonderful neighbors a person could have. When my husband of 59 years died, my neighbor called for help and then stayed to help and deal with all the death details for me. I don’t think I could have managed without him and his wife.

RANT to the many truckers on I-5 driving with uncovered loads spewing rocks and dirt on cars and the freeways. It’s very dangerous and against the law!

RAVE for the time when “risky behavior” used to mean something fun!