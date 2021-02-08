RAVE to the Kaiser vaccine center in Renton! It was so well organized and everyone was so helpful and friendly! There was plenty of parking and easy to get to. My wife and I both got our shots and were there less than an hour. I also appreciate Kaiser giving us dates for both shots when we registered. Thank you!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to all the people that say they are bored. Buy yourself a puzzle. Rave to my granddaughter and me. We started a 500-piece puzzle a while ago and whenever she comes to visit, we work on it together and it’s great grandma and granddaughter bonding time. When she is not here, I work on it myself, great quiet time for myself. Of course, you will need to have a place to keep it so it doesn’t get messed up. Problem solved: under the bed on a big piece of cardboard!