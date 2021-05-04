RAVE and gratitude to Myrtle Edwards Park. During my afternoon walk the other day, I encountered a mama seal barking and swimming with her pup, duck partners swooping in around me to land on grass and wild hares hopping around “springlike.” This is how nature is best experienced! Soothed my pandemic-weary soul.

RANT to the foul-mouthed woman walking her dog who shouted expletives at my daughter as she ran on a trail near Spiritridge Park in Bellevue. My daughter is fully vaccinated and was not wearing a mask per new CDC guidance for vaccinated people outdoors. If you were concerned, you could have asked if she was vaccinated instead of launching into a profane tirade. You should be ashamed of your boorish behavior.