RAVE to my fellow dog lovers at the Marymoor Park off-leash dog area. Twice this year I’ve come home after visiting only to find I’ve lost something there. First, a glove, then last week, my dog’s license and tags. Both times, I found the missing items in the lost and found bins near the entrances. In these deeply divided times, these small acts of kindness by others are restoring my faith in our basic goodness.

RANT to 20-somethings who take scarce seating on public transit while older people stand.

RAVE to the people who planted rafts of daffodils in the roundabout at 124th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 304th Street, made even more delightful by colorful springtime ornaments on the trees inside the circle. Makes me smile every time I see them.