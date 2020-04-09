RANT AND RAVE Rave to everyone walking with their families or pets in the nice weather (while maintaining safe distances from other walkers). It’s obvious the children and animals enjoy the spontaneity and company of their older family members. You can see it in their expressions. Rant to those adults walking with their spouse, kids or pets while their noses are buried in their phones. Look up! Engage with your families and animals! Enjoy the beauty of the trees, flowers, sunshine and all the wonders of nature, especially your loved ones! Remember and repeat these times of bonding after the lockdowns have been lifted and life returns to a semblance of normalcy.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to grocery store workers for keeping the shelves stocked as much as possible. Rant to the customers who brought their large dog into the store (clearly not a service dog) and another customer who brought his bike in the store the same evening.