RAVE to the Seattle Asian Art Museum for a refreshing remodel that manages to retain the familiarity of the original museum.

RANT to the increasing number of local football games and other sporting events that are being broadcast only on subscription-based channels. What a way to drive away fans! Sports has always been a common rallying point for people, but it is increasingly becoming something only for those who can afford to buy these unnecessary subscriptions. Sad how it is all controlled by TV revenue now, cutting out loyal fans.

RANT to a disrespectful and rude Dodgers fan who decided to relieve themselves outside the elevator at T-Mobile Park before Saturday’s game. They then proceeded to take offense and threaten my wife and me with profanity and violence when we called them out on their actions. Way to represent your team and fan base so well.