RAVE and thank you to Jane and Lorelei of Harborview Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination team. They worked through some paperwork issues I had rather than taking the easy and fast way out and having me reschedule. After calling and faxing my doctor’s office, I was able to get my scheduled second dose. They went far beyond their duties and I appreciate that.

RANT to Root Sports for their new “mini-commercials” shown between pitches during Mariners games. There’s already plenty of commercials between innings. Let us enjoy the sights of the players and the stadiums while the game is in play. It just lacks class and cheapens the broadcast appearance.

RAVE to those who share their rants. They are far more entertaining than the “uplifting” raves.