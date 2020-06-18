RANT AND RAVE Rave to our beautiful Seattle Parks and all of the public space available to enjoy this awesome corner of the world we live in. Rant to the Seattle Parks Department for not enforcing their own laws for dogs. Dogs run at large in play fields and areas where there are clear “No Dogs Allowed” signs. All of this while not allowing baseball, softball and soccer teams permits to use those fields in Phase 1.5 of reopening. These teams have clear protocols in place for practicing safely and letting our kids play the sports they love with minimal risk. You’ve had three months to work on a reopening plan.

RAVE to all the people marching together to promote unity and equality. I was not able to go to any of the protests, but watching all of you online has brought me joy and restored my faith in people wanting to do the right thing