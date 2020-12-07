RAVE to all neighbors and neighborhoods who have outdoor light displays! Whether you let your summertime patio display continue into winter or you took extra effort to put up holiday lights, I appreciate you. I’m an early-morning runner and the extra light brings me joy and cheeriness.

RANT to the couple in Magnolia who were yelling at other walkers for not wearing a mask outside. We’re so glad you two found each other.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to stores and restaurants that provide hand sanitizer for their customers. Rant to stores that provide scented hand sanitizer. I’m not usually overly sensitive to fragrances, but I know many are, and even my nose gets irritated by these cloying and overpowering scents, some of which linger even after a thorough wash! Please use scentless sanitizers!