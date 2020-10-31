RAVE to the home across from the Shoreline Community College entrance. The corner lot gazebo with an angel statue has a plethora of skeletons, a large gargoyle and a yard full of more scary decorations. Every holiday, this angel decorates her space with an abundance of seasonal creatures. Luckily, this corner is at a stop sign where we can pause and thoroughly enjoy and appreciate this gift! Many thanks. Looking forward to the full manger scene plus “Nutcracker.”

RANT to grocery stores that advertise Friday only specials and repeatedly sell out before 5 p.m. Then embarrassed employees throw their hands up and say it’s out of the local store’s control.

RAVE to Gary in Edmonds. He is making sure that his “we choose kindness” signs are all over town.

RANT to dogs.

Sorry, neighbor dog

Your usual plant is gone

Ruined by your pee.