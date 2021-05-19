RAVE to our neighbors who decorate their front stairs and walk with the brilliant camellia blossoms that fall in their beautiful garden!

RANT to people who drive too slowly in the HOV lanes. Here’s a clue: If everyone on your right is passing you, you’re in the wrong lane. And if there are no cars ahead of you and numerous cars right behind you, you’re in the wrong lane. Having passengers entitles you to use the HOV lane, but it doesn’t require you to. While the HOV lane isn’t meant to be a passing lane, it also isn’t meant to be a slow lane. Please drive in the lane that fits your speed and take the obvious hint from the cars around you.