RAVE to the young woman at Sunset Hills cemetery who noticed that I did not have a flower to place on my parents’ grave. She brought over a lovely yellow daffodil and placed it on the nearby wall, saying that she’d noticed I did not have a flower and offered it to me. I returned to my parents’ grave and placed it there in the glorious sunshine of Easter Sunday.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to West Seattle Nursery and other businesses that play music in their courtyards. It’s wonderful to hear on my walks alone. Rant to the man slyly photographing me in an N95 mask and purple gloves while in line at Costco. I didn’t have the energy to say your social media feed isn’t nearly as important as staying healthy while I shop for my family and a relative undergoing chemotherapy, but I saw what you did.