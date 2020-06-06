RAVE to the custodians of a Little Free Library who attached a bottle of hand sanitizer to their library! It makes giving or borrowing a book more enjoyable and relaxing.
RANT to price gouging on masks. I had a terrible time getting used to wearing a mask, but I did it after my husband said, “It shows that you care.” This really struck a chord with me and now I’m proud to wear a mask. However, businesses that are price gouging should be ashamed of themselves. For instance, a gas station is selling six single-use masks for $14.99. Come on! I thought we were in this together.
RAVE to the manager of KeyBank in Magnolia for taking in our small business and arranging for a desperately needed loan after the credit union we normally do business with abruptly stopped servicing them for their customers.
