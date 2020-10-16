RAVE to Costco for opening their store in Issaquah just for us “old folks” (those over 60) from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. It makes my one outing a week a very pleasant shopping experience.

RANT to the people who stay on their bikes to ride on the sidewalks on 102nd Avenue Northeast near Bothell city park and make the walkers stand aside. It is so rude and dangerous besides being against the law. There are huge signs at both ends of the sidewalk instructing bikers to walk their bikes on the sidewalk but they are ignored. I am so tired of speaking sharply to these people who think laws don’t apply to them. I have been ignored or told that the person is aware of the rules, even laughed at. I am a grandma of 83 and walking is my only outdoor exercise.