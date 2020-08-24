RAVE to King County libraries for letting us reserve items and then pick them up through their safe curbside to-go program! They have made this senior citizen’s life so much happier.

RANT to Seattle Public Schools for starting school on the Friday before Labor Day weekend. SPS has always started after Labor Day. If you really want all students to be successful, why would you set them up for failure literally on day one? Families have already made last-weekend out-of-town plans, paid deposits, etc. Friday start gets an F.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the man who rides his beautiful bike each summer. Rant to this same person who seems to think we all need to hear your very loud music. We know you are entering our area when you are a good block or more away! Why not get some ear pods? With the music so loud you can’t hear anything anyway.