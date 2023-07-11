RANT AND RAVE Rave to Washington State Parks. I have enjoyed camping in several state parks over the last couple of years. Being able to lie down and look up through tent netting to see the trees and the stars in new-to-me parts of the state has been a real joy. The bathrooms were clean, the showers were great and most other people were considerate of their fellow campers. Rant to poor air quality. Unfortunately, it is an issue that brings my camping adventures to a close. When campgrounds were full the air was saturated with campfire smoke morning, noon and evening. When they weren’t full, it was still hard to keep away from it. Campfires are traditional and fun, but the downside is one can’t take a breath free of the smoke. So, thanks for all the enjoyment, good camping to all and thanks again, Washington State Parks!