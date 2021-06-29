RAVE to the large California lilac (ceanothus thyrsiflorus) in our mobile home park and the literally hundreds of bees and other pollinators it is hosting while in full bloom. The sight fills me with hope that there are small steps back from the brink of environmental collapse.

RANT to a Madison Park resident who let his dog dig deep and dangerous holes in a city park and then contends it’s up to the Parks Department to fill in the holes. I argue that we don’t expect those staff to clean up after our pets poop in the park, so why would anyone expect that same staff to fill in holes created by your pet?

RAVE to my newspaper delivery person who makes an effort to get my daily paper to my front door. My steps and shrubs make it tricky. Much appreciated.