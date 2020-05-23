RANT to all you runners, especially Green Lake runners, who have not figured out social distancing. It’s pretty simple. You wear a mask, or you stay 6 feet away from others. I walk Green Lake almost daily and have multiple runners coming way too close, often as they attempt to social distance from running buddies. There’s plenty of room at Green Lake these days so move over!

RAVE to the artists who are decorating the boarded-up storefronts along First Avenue. Such beautiful work. It makes walking up and down the street a delight. I don’t know who is paying, but thanks!

RANT to the driver who delivered my prescription face to face without a mask at my door. I had it delivered so that I wouldn’t expose myself to danger and then you delivered serious exposure to me.