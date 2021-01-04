RAVE to Woodland Park Zoo’s dramatic and artistic WildLanterns! My husband and I (75-year-olds) were strolling, well-distanced with limited attendance, among the toddlers and their parents one slightly drizzly evening after Christmas. The vibrant lanterns were mesmerizing. We learned that this event replaced Zoo Lights from past years. I could not keep my camera phone in my pocket! To my delight, they were easy to photograph against the stark black darkness even with our ancient iPhone 5, and we came home with vivid memories to savor and share. How perfect was the timing in this pandemic, otherwise easily set up for letdowns and disappointment.

RANT to Best Buy in Tukwila. No social distancing was done at the store when I visited. Get with it!