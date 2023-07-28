RAVE to the folks who put on the yearly Georgetown Garden Walk! Everyone was so friendly and welcoming, and it was free! Plus the gardens were so cozy, creative and a treat to be able to visit! Thank you for sharing, Georgetown!

RANT to the Seattle Play Streets and people with no consideration! Someone saw my boyfriend and me waking our dog on the sidewalk and still decided it’d be a good idea to set off a firework in the road not 10 feet from us! My dog was terrified and my ears were ringing for days. Have some consideration and common sense!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to irresponsible pet owners on the Powerline Trail who allow their dogs to run off-leash with no regard to the law or common courtesy. Rave to responsible pet owners everywhere who leash their pets and clean up after them!