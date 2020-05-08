RAVE to the Washington State Employment Security Department. I had never submitted an unemployment claim before and wasn’t sure what to expect, particularly as I am self-employed. The process was explained clearly and took about 25 minutes. The money was in my account in two days. I am so grateful that I plan to contribute 10% of each payment to charity.

RANT to grocery shoppers who don’t wear masks. Wearing a face mask now clearly does not protect us from the coronavirus, but it does help protect others from getting it if I have it. In other words, it helps prevent the spread of the disease. I don’t understand why so many people in Costco and other grocery stores aren’t wearing a mask. Don’t they get this is a community disease? (Editor’s note: Costco now requires shoppers to wear a mask.)