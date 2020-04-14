RANT AND RAVE Rave to the grocery, pharmacy and other clerks everywhere who come to work each day at risk of their own health so the rest of us can keep our homes supplied with what we need during this very challenging time. Rant to people who criticize these brave folks and refuse to accept their apologies when they make innocent mistakes. We’re all worried about our health and we all need compassion. Please treat the staff at these crucial businesses with the kindness and gratitude they deserve.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to several shoppers at a Safeway store who snickered at my husband’s homemade mask and made comments about him being paranoid. Rave to my husband for not wanting to bring the virus home to his immunosuppressed wife of 30 years with stage IV cancer.