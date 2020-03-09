RAVE to everyone using common courtesy as we all slog through this latest viral issue. Yes, we need to keep our distance — no handshakes, hugs or fist bumps, but a smile is allowed. Calling a friend and checking on them is not frowned upon. Texting your family and keeping connected is a sure way to get through this without feeling alone. Now that I’ve got that off my chest, I have to go buy some more toilet paper.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the person who backed into my old, but formerly pristine, Porsche in the UW Medical Center parking garage the other morning, then drove off without a note or even a “sorry.” If the UW police don’t find you, karma will. Rave to UW police Officer Johns for outstanding assistance!