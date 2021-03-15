RAVE to the friendly, kind, competent and brave staff at the Harborview Medical Center vaccination site!

RANT to the maskless man at the Milton post office. You said you have asthma and masks make it worse. You were rude and careless! You coughed into your hands then touched boxes of different sizes. Your germs are all over them now. Very inconsiderate! Have you had both of your shots? I have not! My health is not good either with COPD. People wear their masks to protect themselves and others around them. Everyone in the post office was wearing one but you! Wear your mask when you leave your house!

RANT to news broadcasters that say, “We’ll see you at…” They never see us, we see them!