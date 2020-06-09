RANT AND RAVE Rant to the teenagers at the Othello Safeway who weren’t wearing masks and thought it was funny to cough at my face one foot away from me when I have a cancer-compromised immune system. It’s not funny and where are your parents? Rave to the manager for escorting me to my car because the teenagers were waiting for me in the parking lot.

RANT to dog owners who let their dogs poop on sidewalks and walking areas in Seattle. Even when you bag the poop there is still a mark on the pavement. Please take your leashed dog to an appropriate place for this activity or don’t own a dog in the city.

RAVE to Cookin’ in Madison Park for posting recipes from their cookbooks on the windows while they were closed.