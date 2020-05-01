RANT to whoever stole the face masks my sister has attempted to mail to her family and friends. The masks were made with love, care and the best of intentions. None of the masks reached their destinations. I am disgusted by the depths of your uncaring, self-centered behavior.

RAVE to our beautiful, clear skies and the quiet enjoyment of the outdoors without the relentless low altitude noise of landing airplanes. Maybe we don’t need to travel so much after all and can keep these benefits longer term.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the fabulous staff at Bloodworks Northwest and to the wonderful volunteers who have made cloth masks for the essential staff. I felt safe and cared for during my donation. Rant to the donors who come in without a mask or cloth facial covering. How can you stay 6 feet from someone putting a needle in your arm?