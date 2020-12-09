RAVE to the delivery people who do not ring my doorbell! I don’t want to be disturbed. I will check my porch regularly if I am expecting a package.

RANT to the unmasked hikers at Mt. Rainier who made snide comments about pets on the trail in reference to our clearly marked hearing-assistance service dog. One of them snidely asked if we got his vest online. My husband, who is legally deaf and a Vietnam vet, did not hear the exchange, but I did.

RAVE to the United States Postal Service for their loyalty, dedication and hard work handling all the ballots for this election. I proudly voted by mail and have never doubted your ability to do your jobs. Kudos for a job well done.