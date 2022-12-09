RANT to inconsiderate neighbors. It is a good idea to walk around your property to see what your neighbors have to look at every day. Some are fortunate as their view is pleasant. Others have to look at ladders, scattered tools, buckets and old wood that has been in the same place forever. Clean up your property — be a thoughtful neighbor. Your other neighbors all are.

RAVE to James, the manager at a Bellevue department store. On Black Friday, I was waiting in a long line to make a purchase. The line hadn’t budged in 10 minutes and people were getting quite surly. James appeared, took over and got things moving. When I reached him, he apologized for the delay, explained that 100 employees had called to say they weren’t coming in, and how much he valued me as a customer. A true example of a leader getting on the front lines and pitching in.