RANT to grocery stores for price gouging on eggs. Did the chickens stop laying just because restaurants are not ordering as many?

RAVE to Greenwood Hardware during this pandemic. They have their store set up for a near touchless purchasing experience. When you walk in the door there is a touchless hand-sanitizer station. After picking up your goods, the payment process is touchless. I imagine that is how these phone payment systems were intended to work, but too many transactions at too many places still require you to enter your PIN via their register touch pad after using a phone to make your purchase. Greenwood got it right.

RANT to our neighbors for consistently playing the radio in their backyard when we’re just separated by a few feet. Please be more considerate. We do not all have the same taste in music. Try listening to the birds and nature.