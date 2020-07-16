RANT to the large group of cyclists who pedaled through the Discovery Park Parade Ground drive last Thursday afternoon at breakneck speed, apparently oblivious to the scores of strollers, joggers, dog walkers (with leashes) and families with small children out enjoying the same space. Enjoy your ride, but slow down and be courteous when pedestrians are present!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to our political leaders who speak of unity, hope, kindness and positivity. Rant to those that espouse divisiveness, hatred and violence. We are stronger together.

RANT to the women of Magnolia Boulevard who walk side by side down the middle of the sidewalk without masks, forcing others to walk in the street and immediately start aggressively shouting at you if you suggest that they use masks or allow social distancing.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the people who wear face coverings. Rant to the ones who don’t cover their nose or mouth. Why even bother?