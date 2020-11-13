RAVE to the gentlemen who works on Saturdays at the recycling and reuse center at the North Transfer Station in Fremont. He is always so friendly, helpful and kind to my 3-year-old son when we recycle cardboard boxes every Saturday.

RANT to the letter carriers and package delivery drivers who leave items at the front door without knocking or ringing. This is bad enough when it means a package or envelope could be sitting as a target on my front steps for hours, but double rant for the letter carriers who leave packages on top of my mailbox so it’s clearly visible for the sneaky thieves in the area.