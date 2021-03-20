RAVE to locals who take the initiative to pick up garbage on our streets and parks. It makes a big difference.

RANT to the Eastside planners for spending millions of dollars on developing miles of interconnected walking/bicycle paths without any restroom facilities. People of all ages have some basic needs when recreating that need to be attended to. It is not uncommon to see desperate folks looking for private bush off of these trails.

RAVE to the Polyclinic in Seattle. My husband and I received both our first and second vaccine doses there. We were very impressed with how well organized and efficient they were. Thank you Polyclinic!

RANT to the market on 25th Avenue Northeast near University Village with a marquee that reads, “If you have an ugly face but nice eyes today is your day.” How uncool. I am embarrassed for you and your neighborhood.