RAVE to the people who worked at the annual Snohomish Conservation District plant sale. It’s a huge effort even before the pandemic. The required changes to be able to hand the plants out made it even more so. Thank you!

RANT to the people who have been initiating scam robo calls about cutting one’s electricity off in 40 minutes for non-payment. During this trying time this is the last kind of call one would want. Shame on those responsible.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the staff inside the Harborview vaccination clinic who were helpful, pleasant and efficient. Rant to the lack of disability parking or drop off space. To make matters worse, there was an unpleasant man stationed in front of the building saying, “Can’t you read English?” and, “You can’t park here” even after explaining the disability situation.