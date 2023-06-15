RANT AND RAVE Rave to courteous drivers who signal in advance and allow grace to fellow travelers. Rant to gratuitous honking, both by vehicles and buses. Join the Seattle way — chill, wave thank you, “Yes, you go, first.” Don’t cut. Honking to warn of immediate, instant vehicle/body collision? No? Then chill, please. If you desire to call it the Seattle Freeze (WHAT is that, anyway?), then, please, do. Signed, a Seattle city resident, driver, bus rider and pedestrian, who resides in the midst of a cacophony of horn noise pollution.

RANT to developers who tear down small, affordable houses on the Eastside to build mini-mansions. They rip out beautiful trees, block the street and subject the neighbors to construction noise for several months. When the new homeowners wonder why their neighbors aren’t rushing over to welcome them, tell them it isn’t the Seattle Freeze. It’s the Teardown Freeze.