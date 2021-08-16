RAVE to Bellevue Downtown Association for their summer lunchtime concerts around the city. I especially love the ones in Downtown Park across the street from me.

RANT to the drivers who cross the centerline into oncoming traffic when there is a bus, delivery or utility truck stopped in their lane. It is my understanding that it is the responsibility of the driver to stop and wait until there is NO traffic in the oncoming lane before proceeding into that lane when attempting to go around. Today, at least five cars crossed into my lane when a truck was stopped in theirs. The clear lane has the right of way people!

RAVE to food manufacturers who use water-soluble glue on their labels. I reuse jars all the time, and I don’t like the sticky glue that won’t come off.