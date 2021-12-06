RANT to drivers on Highway 101 on the Olympic Peninsula for not turning on their automobile headlights in near dark conditions, heavy rain, fog, etc. Many have gray or dark-colored trucks or cars. This creates a VERY dangerous driving situation for everyone traveling. The big question is WHY? I do percentage statistics often on trips and of course, they vary … but about 30% of drivers without headlights on seems to be the average. Please folks, turn on your headlights. Safety first!

RAVE to the nurses and staff who work on the 11th and 12th floor of Swedish First Hill. I was recently in the hospital two times on those floors and was so appreciative of the wonderful care I received from the nurses. They were very busy but always took the time to make sure I was doing OK and were always kind and courteous. It made being in the hospital a little easier. Thank you!