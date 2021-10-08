RANT to professional sports organizations that exhibit and promote entitled behavior. Promotional swag (e.g., personalized jerseys, caps, scarves, etc.) is gifted to local professional athletes and celebrities — those who can afford it the most and need it the least. Recipients then flaunt those free gifts in public and on social media. An obvious and effective marketing ploy for the givers, but sad for those who cannot afford such merchandise, nor season or single-game tickets. Perhaps the recipients could be asked to donate or pay for the items with proceeds benefiting local charities?

RAVE to the kind woman in Bellevue waiting for her shuttle bus. She was my angel and gave me the words I needed to hear, “be kind to yourself, you’ll get through it …” Extra rave to her kitty Ms. Maggie for taking care of her during the pandemic lockdown.