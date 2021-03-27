RAVE to the kind couple who found my wallet at Saltwater State Park and drove it to my home in Federal Way to return it. I greatly appreciate it.

RANT to that sickly sweet so-called “clean” smell that wafts through the air from neighbors using dryer sheets, detergents and lotions with synthetic fragrance. It makes it very hard for me to breathe and spoils a nice walk. I’m sure people who use these products are probably not aware that they are also being adversely affected from the toxic chemicals from these products.

RAVE to Captain White at the Atlantic City boat ramp COVID-19 testing/vaccine site in the Rainier Beach neighborhood. He did a wonderful job of getting us through the process.