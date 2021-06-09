RAVE to the ice cream truck driver who turned off their music once they came upon an outdoor memorial for our fallen friend and colleague near Seward Park. Your quick observation skills and compassion were appreciated. Thank you.

RANT to all those who feel Home Depot is a place to take your dogs. Today we saw no less than four dogs, two nearly fought in the parking lot and another one inside was just simply excited and dragging his master around who was on the phone. The dog was big and seemed like a nice dog but jumping around was spooking customers and staff. Leave your dogs at home or in the car, what is the attraction to shopping with your dog at Home Depot?

RAVE to the Mercer Island medics who arrived swiftly and were so efficient when my neighbor was injured in a fall off of a ladder. We appreciate and thank you!