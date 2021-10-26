RAVE to Kirkland Fire and Rescue and the medics from Redmond. My husband had a medical incident while at a friend’s condo in Kirkland. They were fast, efficient and compassionate. Thank you all so much. Rave also to the very busy staff at EvergreenHealth emergency room. We appreciate you!

RANT to an airline for discontinuing their practice of allowing customers to redeem frequent flyer miles in cash. The reimbursement rate was low anyway, but now it’s zero. I saved for years for a trip that didn’t happen, and now I’m too old and poor to travel. My miles will expire in January.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to all those who keep their cats indoors. Rant to those who don’t. Outdoor cats kill 1.4 billion birds per year in the United States.