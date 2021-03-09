RAVE to the Seattle Indian Health Board and its efficiency in handling vaccines.

RANT to a fitness center on Bainbridge Island for no longer allowing seniors whose insurance policies pay for their memberships full access to the facility. We are now asked to pay an additional $49 a month for their “Senior Special” (in addition to what our insurance pays), or limit our visits to a three-hour daily window. I get that the pandemic has been hard on local businesses but you don’t have to balance the books on the backs of some of your poorest members.

RAVE to everyone who has and continues to follow CDC, state, county and city guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus. It has been a punishing, lonely and isolating year, but we continue to refrain from nonessential travel and contact with persons outside our household for the benefit of society. Stay the course, and know that you are appreciated.