RAVE to my darling bride who, at 70, cleans up not only the space we share with our neighbors but also up and down our narrow street along Portage Bay. She picks up litter and dog poop and rakes up tons of wet leaves. She has even cleaned up around the dumpsters of the business at the end of the street. She’s a perfect example of a great wife and great neighbor!

RANT AND RAVE Rave for our progress in ridding the city of plastic straws and shopping bags! Rant for the countless plastic campaign signs heading for the landfill in the wake of our recent election. Cardboard signs on wood stakes worked well in my youth, and lasted through a season, not for a millennium. Could we shift to paper next season?