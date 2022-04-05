RANT to a local seafood grill. Their doors are not accessible — no button to open the doors, they don’t have a ramp that people with wheelchairs or walkers can use and the ramp into the other side of the restaurant is only an exit. I enjoy this restaurant but they make it difficult for people with disabilities.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the guests on a popular local radio program who donate their time to offer always interesting commentary. Thank you! Rant to some among the same guests who cannot complete a sentence without saying “you know.” No, we don’t know — you’re on the radio!

RANT to the restaurant in Lake Forest Park Town Center who did not post the prices of their offerings. In addition, they charged me a 3.5% noncash fee for using a credit card — with no warning (either verbal or written) that that was going to occur.