RANT AND RAVE Rave to the workers at the main Goodwill facility who are working hard to quickly move people’s discards from the intake bins to the storage bins waiting for everyone to get back to work to sort them. Rant to the person who decided that because of traffic backups on Rainier and Dearborn, to shut down the line in front of the last car ready to unload. Why not shut the line down at the street if blocking was the issue? I was five cars back from unloading after sitting in line for two hours and had to drive off with a full car. Once someone is on the Goodwill property, they should be allowed to unload.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the parking scofflaws at the Arboretum. Rave to parking enforcement having a field day with a dozen offenders.