RAVE to the optometrist at the Southcenter LensCrafters who cheerfully and gratefully accepted my late husband’s eyeglasses as a donation. This wonderful gentleman greeted me at the store entrance, cheerfully took the glasses, thanked me and then paused and looked me right in the eye and said, “I appreciate you.” It made an otherwise difficult task far less painful. I wish I knew his name or said more, but I had a lump in my throat. His kindness lifted me up all day.

RANT to those who don’t wait for the rows ahead of them to bust up the aisle when getting off a plane; just wait your turn and everyone gets off sooner. Also, rant to those who carry on a phone conversation the entire loading or unloading of a plane; we don’t need nor want to hear your side of a conversation. Glad phone calls are not allowed on flights!