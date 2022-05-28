RANT to the ranter writing about right turns on a red arrow. It is not against the law to turn right on a red arrow under Washington state law. To quote RCW 46.61.055 (3) (c) “However, the vehicle operators facing a steady red arrow indication may, after stopping proceed to make a right turn … unless a sign posted by a competent authority prohibits such movement.”

RAVE to the kind and caring family and master gardeners at the Bellevue Botanical Garden who jumped in to assist my 99-year-old mom when we needed some extra help. Your calm, caring attitude was just what she needed. Thank you!

RANT for the excess of outdoor lighting in my residential neighborhood. This new trend may be a response to crime, but we do not need to be seen by passing satellites!