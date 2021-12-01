RANT to the transportation departments for failing to keep too many of the lane stripes and reflectors on our roads fresh. When stripes and reflectors are worn out or nonexistent, especially in the rain in the dark, the lane divisions disappear, as can the direction of the roadway, which creates a dangerous condition for drivers. Please, transportation departments, use highly reflective stripes, use more reflectors and keep them fresh.

RAVE to crows! This week, I heard a horrible racket outside my house and went to investigate. The skies were filled with circling crows, the power lines sagging with them, all loudly mourning one of their fellows who had apparently been hit by a car. The poor mangled thing still feebly lifted a wing from time to time. The crows were terribly upset. Crows are obviously more socially cohesive than us humans.