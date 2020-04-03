RAVE to the wonderful, caring and helpful residents of The Timbers who came to our aid and stayed with us until the emergency response arrived when we were in a serious accident in Issaquah a few weeks ago. We cannot thank you enough!

RANT to the local network television station that scrolled the same six sentences dealing with the novel coronavirus across the bottom of the screen during 90% of a very intense FBI program. How many times do we have to read the same information? Aren’t we all tense enough about the situation without being constantly reminded while trying to watch some entertainment? The scrolling stopped while the commercials were on, of course!

RAVE to the young woman playing her violin in the sun the other afternoon with her electronic back up music at Belfair State Park. What a wonderful welcome surprise for these senior citizens sitting in their cars enjoying her music. It was beautiful!